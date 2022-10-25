 Skip to main content
Tune in Thursday for WAAY 31's Breast Cancer Awareness Q&A

breast cancer awareness

WAAY 31 is working for you with a Breast Cancer Awareness Q&A on Thursday led by Anchor Nakell Williams and featuring medical experts from Huntsville Hospital and Alliance Cancer Care.

You can submit questions for the doctors by emailing them to newsroom@waaytv.com, then tune in after WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. to our livestream here or our Facebook page here for the web-exclusive Q&A event.

Below, you can find more information about the medical experts who will speak during the livestream.

Elizabeth Falkenberg, MD

Alliance Cancer Care

Radiation Oncologist

Dr. Beth Falkenberg

Dr. Beth Falkenberg is a board-certified radiation oncologist. She is a native of Huntsville and joined Alliance Cancer Care in 2005. Completing her undergraduate degree magna cum laude in biochemistry at Auburn University, she then received her M.D. from the University of Alabama School of Medicine.

Following medical school, she completed her internship year at Baptist Medical Centers in Birmingham and her residency training in radiation oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she served as chief resident. Falkenberg was involved in research using brachytherapy for gynecologic malignancies and Gamma Knife treatment of malignant metastatic brain tumors while at UAB, authoring several research publications.

Rebecca A. Uhlmann, MD

Huntsville Hospital Clinic for Breast Care

Breast Surgical Oncologist

Dr. Rebecca Uhlmann

Dr. Rebecca Uhlmann is a general surgeon who specializes in breast surgical oncology at the Huntsville Hospital Clinic for Breast Care. She completed medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, her general surgery residency at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Iowa.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

