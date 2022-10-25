Tune in for our Breast Cancer Awareness Q&A

We are working for you with a Breast Cancer Awareness Q&A this Thursday, October 27. WAAY 31 anchor Nakell Williams will sit down with medical experts from Huntsville Hospital and Alliance Cancer Care. You can submit questions for the doctors by emailing us at newsroom@waaytv.com. Then tune into the web-exclusive event following the 6 p.m. news!
Below you can find more information about the medical experts who will speak during the live stream.
Elizabeth Falkenberg, MD
Alliance Cancer Care
Radiation Oncologist
Dr. Beth Falkenberg is a board-certified radiation oncologist. She is a native of Huntsville and joined Alliance Cancer Care in 2005. Completing her undergraduate degree magna cum laude in Biochemistry at Auburn University, she then received her M.D. from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Following medical school, her internship year was completed at Baptist Medical Centers in Birmingham, AL, and her residency training in Radiation Oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Falkenberg was involved in research using brachytherapy for gynecologic malignancies and Gamma Knife treatment of malignant metastatic brain tumors while at UAB, authoring several research publications.
Rebecca A. Uhlmann, MD
Huntsville Hospital Clinic for Breast Care
Breast Surgical Oncologist
Dr. Rebecca Uhlmann is a general surgeon who specializes in breast surgical oncology at the Huntsville Hospital Clinic for Breast Care. She completed medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, her general surgery residency at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Iowa.