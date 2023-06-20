Tuesday's Trash Pandas game postponed due to weather on

Tuesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to wet grounds.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Thursday, June 22. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., while the second game will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.
Tickets for the game on June 22 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the Trustmark VIP Gate will open at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets from Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game (excluding Wednesday night games), subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. In order to exchange a ticket to an All You Can Eat Wednesday night game, a $9 upgrade fee per ticket will be added.
The Trash Pandas (29-34) continue their series against the Biscuits (32-31) with Wednesday’s regularly scheduled 6:35 p.m. matchup. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.