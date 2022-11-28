Tuesday's storm threats and how you can prepare for them

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning are going to bring heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms, and the possibility for severe weather. The main threats we are watching include powerful wind gusts, hail, ponding on roads, and the slight chance of a tornado forming.
Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph could be widespread throughout the Tennessee Valley. This means that leaves and branches are expected to be traveling through the air. Any outdoor Christmas or holiday decor including lights and inflatables, as well as large trashcans also have the possibility of being moved or otherwise tampered with due to the strong wind.
Hail falling in certain areas also poses a threat to those outdoor items. If you can move these items indoors, that would be the best case scenario.
Ponding on roads is also a concern. Heavy thunderstorms will become prevalent during the evening commuter hours and with the sun setting so early this time of year, visibility is expected to be compromised. Please drive slowly and carefully to ensure that you and those around you arrive to the destination safely.
Lastly, let's talk about the term "QLCS." We often hear this term in sentences as "this system has the potential to become a QLCS." QLCS stands for quasi-linear convective system. It's a long and comprehensive term that describes a line of thunderstorm moving through a region. A QLCS is achieved when that straight storm line takes on a bow-like shape and becomes semi-rounded.
QLCS storms often occur alongside a cold front and have the potential to bring severe weather including tornadoes.
Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 for updates on everything you need to know about Tuesday night's weather and possible threats that are coming with it. We've got you covered, on air, online, and on your phone.