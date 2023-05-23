Tuesday's rainy forecast and Memorial Day Weekend Preview

Scattered showers remain in the forecast for the next several hours. The heaviest of the rain will be out of our system by lunchtime, but we won't be completely dry until closer to dinnertime today. Tuesday's high temperature will sit several degrees below average, in the upper 70s.
Wednesday through Sunday will be mostly dry. One or two very isolated and brief pop-ups cannot be completely ruled out, but there is no need to plan for heavy rain because we will all remain mostly dry.
Memorial Day itself will feature scattered showers very early in the morning but by late breakfast time, the rain will have moved out of our region and we will be on our way to partly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.
Tuesday brings scattered rain chances primarily after dinnertime. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be at or just below the 90 degree mark!
TUESDAY: Afternoon showers, dry evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.