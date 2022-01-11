Tuesday's new episode of "Jeopardy!' to air at 12:36 a.m.

Set your DVR, "Jeopardy!" is re-airing tonight at 12:36 a.m.
Tuesday's episode did not air at its regular time due to ABC News' coverage of a speech by President Joe Biden.
New episodes regularly air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.
Set your DVR, "Jeopardy!" is re-airing tonight at 12:36 a.m.
Tuesday's episode did not air at its regular time due to ABC News' coverage of a speech by President Joe Biden.
New episodes regularly air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com