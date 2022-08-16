Tuesday night Rocket City Trash Pandas game postponed due to infield conditions; game rescheduled

Tuesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to infield playing conditions. After routine field preparation leading into this series, the infield experienced a lack of drying conditions due to a change in today’s weather conditions.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Thursday, August 18. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the game on August 18 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the VIP gate will open at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets from Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2022 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field.
The Trash Pandas (61-47, 20-19 second half) continue their series against the Lookouts (47-61, 13-26 second half) with Wednesday’s regularly scheduled 6:35 p.m. game. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.