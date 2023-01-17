Tuesday night high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Fort Payne 58, Cherokee County 54
Fyffe 73, Crossville 57
Cullman Christian 9, Athens Bible 46
Belgreen 35, Red Bay 74
Shoals Christian 60, Sheffield 53
Hazel Green 32, Sparkman 55
Columbia 58, Athens 61
Westminster Christian 61, Decatur 30
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Shoals Christian 53, Sheffield 23
Muscle Shoals 70, Deshler 78
Hazel Green 55, Sparkman 29
Skyline 56, Good Hope 74
Lauderdale County 82, Brooks 24
Fort Payne 42, Cherokee County 55
Sylvania 55, Fyffe 46
Cullman Christian 18, Athens Bible 35
DHCA 42, Holly Pond 27
Phil Campbell 49, Colbert Heights 20
Columbia 37, Athens 62
Mae Jemison 55, Lee 65
Madison Academy 24, Scottsboro 46
Decatur 48, Westminster Christian 47
Geraldine 44, Collinsville 40