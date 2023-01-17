 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less
in locally dense fog.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Tuesday night high school basketball scoreboard

  • 0
Westminster Chrstian

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Fort Payne 58, Cherokee County 54

Fyffe 73, Crossville 57

Cullman Christian 9, Athens Bible 46

Belgreen 35, Red Bay 74

Shoals Christian 60, Sheffield 53

Hazel Green 32, Sparkman 55

Columbia 58, Athens 61

Westminster Christian 61, Decatur 30

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Shoals Christian 53, Sheffield 23

Muscle Shoals 70, Deshler 78

Hazel Green 55, Sparkman 29

Skyline 56, Good Hope 74

Lauderdale County 82, Brooks 24

Fort Payne 42, Cherokee County 55

Sylvania 55, Fyffe 46

Cullman Christian 18, Athens Bible 35

DHCA 42, Holly Pond 27

Phil Campbell 49, Colbert Heights 20

Columbia 37, Athens 62

Mae Jemison 55, Lee 65

Madison Academy 24, Scottsboro 46

Hazel Green 55, Sparkman 29

Decatur 48, Westminster Christian 47

Geraldine 44, Collinsville 40

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you