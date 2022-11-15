Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:
Huntsville 26, Hazel Green 26
Columbia 42, Decatur 41 (OT)
Red Bay 26, New Site 65
East Lawrence 37, Lawrence County 58
Lee 44, New Hope 43
Westminster 24, Plainview 73
Elkmont 45, Rogers 49
Covenant Christian 26, DHCA 56
Skyline 58, Ider 41
Boys' Basketball Scoreboard:
Huntsville 56, Hazel Green 22
JPII 36, Oakwood Academy 52
East Lawrence 58, Lawrence County 47
Randolph 53, Madison County 52
Plainview 54, Westminster Christian 44
Buckhorn 56, Bob Jones 39
Guntersville 55, Albertville 33
Hartselle 77, Mortimer Jordan 24
Grissom 47, James Clemens 49
Skyline 83, Ider 33
If you would like to see your teams score added to waaytv.com please email your team's final to nknight@waaytv.com or update your team's score on Maxpreps.com