 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard

  • 0
columbia

Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:

Huntsville 26, Hazel Green 26

Columbia 42, Decatur 41 (OT)

Red Bay 26, New Site 65

East Lawrence 37, Lawrence County 58

Lee 44, New Hope 43

Westminster 24, Plainview 73

Elkmont 45, Rogers 49

Covenant Christian 26, DHCA 56

Skyline 58, Ider 41

Boys' Basketball Scoreboard:

Huntsville 56, Hazel Green 22

JPII 36, Oakwood Academy 52

East Lawrence 58, Lawrence County 47

Randolph 53, Madison County 52

Plainview 54, Westminster Christian 44

Buckhorn 56, Bob Jones 39

Guntersville 55, Albertville 33

Hartselle 77, Mortimer Jordan 24

Grissom 47, James Clemens 49

Skyline 83, Ider 33

If you would like to see your teams score added to waaytv.com please email your team's final to nknight@waaytv.com or update your team's score on Maxpreps.com

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com