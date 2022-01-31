Tuesday is beautiful before the rain rolls in midweek

Tonight is still cold, but temperatures should run 5 to 10 degrees higher than last night. That puts morning lows in the mid 30s Tuesday.
Temperatures rise to the low to mid 60s, but it will also be a bit breezy with gusts to 25 MPH. The good news? It's a wind out of the southeast, which will keep pumping in the milder air. Clouds increase and temperatures only dip into the mid 40s heading into Wednesday morning.
Our big weather story this week is the rain the arrives Wednesday and reaches a peak late Thursday night. Although we don't have the markers of severe weather with this system, flooding and flash flooding will be possible with 3 to 4 inches falling in total, most of it Thursday into Thursday night. There looks to be a bit of a break in the rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning which may help mitigate the risk flooding, but minor flash flooding and stream rises still look possible. It will also stay breezy as a cold front approaches, especially during the day Thursday.
This cold front will pass Thursday night and precipitation may very briefly end as a wintry mix or snow. It's worth mentioning that this same storm system will present quite a mess across part of the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys in the form of an ice storm. Temperatures take another dive to end the work week and start the weekend.