Tuesday evening's road conditions, work-week and New Year's Eve forecasts

We'll start with the good news: With Tuesday's high temperatures reaching to well above freezing, much of the ice on major roadways melted, making conditions significantly better for driving.
Here's what you still need to be aware of for this evening and into early on Wednesday morning: Road crews across North Alabama did an excellent job of treating roads with brine, salt, and sand. This was unbelievably helpful but you need to be aware that even though many roads are now dry, they are still covered in sand and salt which means that it will be slightly harder for your car to make harsh turns and it will take longer for your vehicle to stop. Please be aware and plan to drive slowly and carefully with this in mind.
Overnight low temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees, meaning that any left over water on roadways, especially on shaded backroads, bridges, and overpasses, will re-freeze. This is important to note for the morning time commute. Roads will be very drivable for most but there could be patches of black ice that you will want to avoid.
Wednesday brings sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-50s, we will gradually warm through this weekend to highs in the mid-60s.
Heavy rain returns to the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday night (New Year's Eve). Rain should stop around 10pm meaning that watching the ball drop, and welcoming in the new year are likely to be taking place in dry and calm conditions.
New Year's Day Sunday is going to be beautifully sunny with highs in the low 60s. If you ask me, that is quite a lovely way to welcome in 2023!
TONIGHT: Clear, patchy ice re-freezing on roads overnight. Lows near 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer, and dry. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: SE at 5-10 MPH.