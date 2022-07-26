Tuesday brings heat and humidity back in surplus; chance for PM storms

Tuesday is essentially a "copy/paste" of Monday. High temperatures will reach to near 90 for the Sand Mountain area while areas in the Shoals will push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected early this afternoon, mainly east of I-65. There won't be enough rain to fully cancel outdoor plans but be prepared that you may need to move inside for a few minutes while storms pass.
There will be a strong southerly breeze moving through the area but with dew points still in the mid to low 70s, we will not be feeling any relief and instead will feel like the triple digits today.
Storms will calm down just after dinnertime, with the loss of diurnal heating, leading us into a partly cloudy night with a slight breeze.
Hot and humid conditions continue this week with daily scattered storms each afternoon through much of the workweek. High temperatures in mid 90s combined with humidity will lead to peak heat index values of 100° - 107°.
Much higher rain chances begin Friday through this weekend, with the approach of a slow moving cold front from out of Tennessee. This much needed rain will also bring relief from the heat.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.