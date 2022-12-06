 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tuesday brings all day drizzle, Wednesday brings heavy downpours

  • Updated
  • 0

Drizzle and periods of showers will stay with us throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year and they will only continue to climb throughout the week.

Tuesday high temperature will be near 70.

Tuesday Planner

Many of us will wake up to heavy rain on Wednesday morning and those heavy showers will stay with us throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s and a very slight chance for rain. Shower chances stay with us in the Tennessee Valley through at least Monday.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and drizzle. Warmer. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing showers by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

