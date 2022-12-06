Tuesday brings all day drizzle, Wednesday brings heavy downpours

Drizzle and periods of showers will stay with us throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year and they will only continue to climb throughout the week.
Tuesday high temperature will be near 70.
Many of us will wake up to heavy rain on Wednesday morning and those heavy showers will stay with us throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s and a very slight chance for rain. Shower chances stay with us in the Tennessee Valley through at least Monday.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and drizzle. Warmer. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing showers by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.