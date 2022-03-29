Tuberville cites Second Amendment talk in ‘productive meeting’ with Supreme Court nominee Jackson

Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville met Tuesday with the woman who could become America's first Black female U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson met with Tuberville in his office.
Tuberville called it a “productive meeting.”
“We discussed many issues important to Alabamians, including the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting our Constitutional rights like those in the Second Amendment,” Tuberville said in a news release.
He says he’ll continue reviewing her record and judicial philosophy before making a final decision on her nomination.