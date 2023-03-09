Tuberville again pushes for Space Command move to Huntsville in Senate hearing

Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville on Thursday pressed a senior military official in defense of the U.S. Air Force’s decision to move U.S. Space Command headquarters to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.
The discussion came during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
According to a news release from his office, Tuberville questioned Gen. James Dickinson, commander of SPACECOM, about the criteria and scores that led to Huntsville’s selection. These questions prompted Dickinson to confirm the process that chose Alabama as the No. 1 choice for SPACECOM.
Huntsville was chosen as the headquarters by former President Donald Trump. The decision has been under review by the U.S. Air Force since President Joe Biden took office.
A final decision has not yet been made.
