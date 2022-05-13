Tuberville: 2nd federal report confirms Huntsville as new home for Space Command

A second federal report appears to confirm Huntsville as the new home for Space Command.
Friday morning, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he was briefed on the report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Tuberville says that report backs up the findings of the Department of Defense report that Space Command should be relocated to Redstone Arsenal.
“Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, was the highest scoring location in the Evaluation Phase, the highest ranked location in the Selection Phase, and the location with the most advantages in the final decision matrix,” Tuberville said in a news release.
“That is why the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force ultimately selected Redstone as the preferred location for SPACECOM HQ. The GAO was critical of 11th hour attempts to elevate a much lower ranked installation into the No. 2 position. That artificial action gave the appearance of bias.”
Tuberville says the 16 months of investigation should now be embraced
He says it's time to move forward in bringing Space Command to Alabama from Colorado.