TRUTH TEST: Secretary of State responds to candidate's claims on online information center

The race to fill the Alabama secretary of state’s seat is heating up, and one Republican candidate vying for your vote vows to remove Alabama from a group known as ERIC if he wins the nomination and is ultimately elected.
According to its website, ERIC, or the Electronic Registration Information Center, helps states ensure the integrity of voter rolls. But is it as bad as some have claimed?
WAAY 31 is providing viewers more information on ERIC and what it means for Alabama. We've also reached out to the current Secretary of State, John Merrill, and other candidates in the race to see what they think of the program.
Allen claims ERIC is a leftist group that was formed and funded by billionaire George Soros. Merrill told WAAY 31 those claims were made "in severe error."
"George Soros has never been to an ERIC board meeting," Merrill said. "He has never made a direct contribution to the creation of ERIC. He never made a direct contribution to ERIC since it has become a standalone entity that is governed by the 31 member states."
Allen further claimed information that drivers provide to the Alabama Motor Vehicle Division — known to many as the DMV — is included in the ERIC database.
This is true, and it applies to registered voters, too, but there's more to the story, according to Merrill.
“It includes your name. It includes your driver's license number. It includes your birth date. It includes your address. It includes your email addresses or telephone numbers that you may have provided," he said. "We passed that legislation in 2015 that enables us to share that data with other states, and that's what we do."
And all that information is kept secure.
"It has to remain secure when it is with ERIC," Merrill said. "Then it is properly disposed of when that particular aspect of the cooperative effort has been completed. That's the reason we have a reoccurring agreement on an annual basis."
The State of Alabama is spending $25,000 a year for the ERIC membership, and it could be saving a lot of money as a result, Merrill said.
“You can spend millions and millions of dollars and still not be able to accomplish the goal that's accomplished with ERIC," he said.
