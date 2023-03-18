Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York law enforcement prepares possible indictment

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub- freezing temperatures mainly in the low 20s are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are possible on Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&