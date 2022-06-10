Trump endorses Katie Britt for Senate; calls Mo Brooks foolish

Former president Donald Trump late Friday endorsed political newcomer Katie Britt for U.S. Senate over longtime U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks.
Brooks, Alabama's current District Five congressman lost Trump's endorsement in March. He hoped to regain Trump's backing, recently posting on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for Trump’s endorsement, calling himself the “Trump candidate” in the race.
In a statement posted to social media site Truth Social, the former president criticized Brooks for "going woke" and "foolishly listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people."
In his endorsement, Trump called Britt a "fearless America-first warrior" who will "never let you down."
WAAY 31 received this statement from the Britt campaign:
“I’m thankful to have President Trump’s endorsement and strong support,” said Katie Britt. “President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians. It’s time for the next generation of conservatives to step up and shake things up in Washington to save the country we know and love for our children and our children’s children. In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s Christian conservative values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”
In the May 24 primary, Britt got 288,762 votes (45%) and Brooks received 188,126 (29%). They will meet in the June 21 Republican runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
In response to Trump endorsing Britt, WAAY31 received the following statement from Mo Brooks:
"This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate... Let’s just admit it: Trump endorses the wrong people sometimes. He endorsed Mitt Romney, he endorsed John McCain and now he’s endorsed Katie Britt, who his own son, Don Jr. called 'Alabama’s Liz Cheney.'"
Dr. Will Boyd, a democrat also running for the Senate seat, said:
"President Trump’s endorsement of Mrs. Britt does not change the fact the people of Alabama have serious needs such as passing legislation that truly addresses the gun violence epidemic and ensuring all Alabamians are able to prosper during these challenging times. That’s where our focus will be as a campaign and that’s where my focus will be when I’m elected Alabama’s U.S. Senator.”
Here is the full text of Trump's statement endorsing Katie Britt: