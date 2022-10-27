Truly feeling like fall on this Thursday; weather changes coming

This morning's most noticeable weather feature is gusty wind! We currently have wind speeds of about 15-22 mph coming from the north east and these will stay with us all day. Our high temperature for Thursday will reach to the low 70s, we will have plenty of sun overhead but that strong wind is going to help us really feel like Fall.
Change is in the atmosphere though, so don't get too comfortable with the current weather conditions. Friday afternoon brings highs in the mid-70s and by mid-afternoon we will see plenty of cloud cover. Saturday afternoon brings heavy rain and strong thunderstorms, mainly to areas west of I-65. Weekend high temperatures will reach only to the low 60s.
Rain stays with us on Sunday before we dry off a bit and start to very gradually warm up for the work-week.
THURSDAY: Windy, more sun in the forecast! Highs in low 70s. Wind: NE at 15-20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE at 10-15 MPH.