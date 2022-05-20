Trucks, trailer, mowers owned by city of Athens stolen after hole cut in fence

The Athens Police Department is looking for $100,000 worth of property stolen from the city of Athens.
Thursday morning, Public Works employees told police they discovered a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, a 16-foot double-axle Lone Wolf trailer, and two Toro zero-turn mowers were missing.
Police said surveillance video shows two offenders who cut a hole in a fence to enter a gated area about 2 a.m. Thursday. Once they got the property, valued at $100,000, they disabled the main gate and drove eastbound on Elm Street.
This was the offenders’ second theft of the night, police said.
While conducting the Public Works theft investigation, police learned the Limestone County School Bus Garage had been broken into, too. This happened prior to the Public Works incident.
Police said the same offenders cut a hole in a fence to get inside the facility. Once there, they cut two catalytic converters off a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Detective Jarrod Smith at 256-233-8700.