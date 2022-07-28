Truckloads of debris illegally dumped on still burning remains of large Colbert Co. brush fire

A fire chief in Colbert County says someone decided to use the site of a large brush fire to illegally dump their own brush and debris.
Fire crews battled the original fire Sunday night and Monday morning, eventually getting it contained but saying it would likely continue smoking and burning for months.
The next day, someone dropped off three truckloads of brush and debris on top of the site, according to Chief Jerry Howard of the New Bethel Volunteer Fire Department.
Howard said crews can't remove the brush or debris due to the dangerous terrain, adding firefighters were lucky that no one was seriously hurt while fighting the flames over the weekend.
As it stands, firefighters and the Alabama Forestry Commission are monitoring the area daily. The Colbert County Sheriff's Office has also gotten involved, issuing a reminder not to dump brush and debris on the site.
Howard said they still expect the brush fire to continue burning for some time.
The initial fire was mostly in a rock pit filled with brush, wood and debris. About 4.5 acres were impacted, nearby residents were advised to evacuate and a portion of roadway near the area was temporarily closed.