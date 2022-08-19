 Skip to main content
Truck owner: Weight likely caused Rainsville chemical spill

18-wheeler rollover in Rainsville
Courtesy Photo

The owner of Skyline Transportation tells WAAY 31 he believes he knows what caused one of his company’s trucks to overturn in Rainsville.

That truck spilled organic peroxide Thursday morning, leading to an evacuation and cleanup that lasted almost 24 hours. (Read more here and see the truck overturn here)

Jeff Reed said the truck was hauling 12 containers, each holding 300 gallons of organic peroxide. He thinks the weight of the containers shifted and caused the truck to overturn.

Only two of the containers spilled, Reed said.

The truck’s driver was uninjured and stayed on the scene helping officials for several hours.

The containers that didn’t spill have been picked up, and Reed said Skyline is working with Rainsville and DeKalb County leaders on the incident.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

