Trousdale, Slaton Shoot 68 & 69 to Lead Huntsville to Class 7A, Section 4 Golf Crown

Results of other sectionals reported Tuesday include:
AHSAA 2022 Golf Section Championships
CLASS 7A, SECTION 1 (BOYS)
Team Results: Fairhope (315); Baker (339).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope 73
Blake Connell, Daphne 78
Miles Miller, Fairhope 79
Trip Duke, Fairhope 81
Hank Miner, Fairhope 82
Thomas Cumbie, Baker 82
Two Individual Qualifiers
Devon Caudle, Foley 76
Abe Solomon, Fairhope 76
CLASS 7A, SECTION 2 (BOYS)
Lakewood Golf Course, Phenix City
Team Results: Auburn (299); Enterprise (304).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Will Stelt, Auburn 69
Nick Cook, Enterprise 73
Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise 74
Nathan Hong, Auburn 75
Connor Jones, Auburn 75
Jackson Bailey, Enterprise 78
Hunter McCarty, Enterprise 79
Two Individual Qualifiers
Alex Broadway, Dothan 74
Jackson Williams, Smiths Station 74
CLASS 7A, SECTION 3 (BOYS)
Riverchase Country Club, Birmingham
Team Results: Vestavia Hills (297); Hoover (306).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Jay Clemmer, Vestavia Hills 72
Parker Moellinger, Vestavia Hills 72
Ward Harris, Vestavia Hills 74
Jacob Lee, Hoover 76
Jake Monk, Hoover 77
Noah Small, Hoover 77
Ryan Harris, Hoover 78
Andrew Szymeia, Vestavia Hills 79
Pierce Becker, Vestavia Hills 80
Two Individual Qualifiers
Gavin Isbell, Hewitt-Trussville 71
Chase Kyes, Spain Park 73
AHSAA 2022 Golf Section Championships
CLASS 7A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)
Canebrake Golf Course, Athens
Team Results: Huntsville (298); Grissom (310).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Trent Trousdale, Huntsville 68
Morgan Slaton, Huntsville 69
Tyler Watts, Grissom 70
Matthew Maher, Huntsville 76
Isaac Kim, Grissom 77
Mitchell Lehman, Grissom 80
Fletcher Hesse, Grissom 83
Gavin Carney, Huntsville 85
Two Individual Qualifiers
Jack Mitchell, James Clemens 70
Jonathan Bond, Bob Jones 75
CLASS 6A, SECTION 3 (BOYS)
Team Results: Mountain Brook (298); Northridge (305); Homewood (309).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Tom Fischer, Mountain Brook 68
Harrison Sims, Homewood 71
Caleb Terrell, Northridge 73
Trace Bracknell, Northridge 74
Thomas Norris, Mountain Brook 74
Jonathan Peters, Homewood 76
Jack Lowery, Homewood 78
Coe Murdock, Mountain Brook 78
Elad Sebbag, Mountain Brook 78
Carter Brooks, Mountain Brook 79
Taylor Chambers, Northridge 79
Jace Duckworth, Northridge 79
Four Individual Qualifiers
Christopher Yeilding, Mtn Brook 74
Jackson Skinner, Mtn Brook 75
Peyton Willett, Gardendale 79
Mason Jones, Northridge 81
CLASS 4A, SECTION 1 (BOYS)
Dothan Country Club
Team Results: Alabama Christian (334); Providence Christian (370); Jackson (372); St. Michael Catholic (375).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Andrew Whang, Alabama Christian 76
Cooper Garris, Jackson 81
Briggs Matildo, Alabama Christian 82
Mitchell Hagan, Alabama Christian 84
Camden McCallister, Providence Chr. 86
Josh Kreitz, Alabama Christian 92
Brady Karr, Jackson 92
Richard Favret, St. Michael 92
Four Individual Qualifiers
Colton Yarbrough, Geneva 80
Eli Sommer, Saint James 83
Stinson McKinnon, LAMP 87
Logan Barnes, Ashford 89
CLASS 3A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)
Joe Wheeler State Park Golf Course, Decatur
Team Results: Lauderdale County (327); Carbon Hill (396); Danville (397); Phil Campbell (399).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Carter Holloway, Danville 79
Sebastian Whitten, Carbon Hill 79
William Kelley, Lauderdale County 81
Dillon Bayes, Lauderdale County 82
Freddie McConnell, Lauderdale Co. 82
Peyton Preston, Lauderdale County 82
Trey Benford, Phil Campbell 86
Joshua Morgan, Phil Campbell 86
Four Individual Qualifiers
Daniel Martin, Oakman 75
Elliott Overton, Winfield 79
Jon Bridges, Vinemont 92
Connor Marks, Lauderdale County 94
CLASS 1A/2A, SECTION 1 (BOYS)
Glenlakes Golf Club, Foley
Team Results: Elba (320); Brantley (322); Washington County (365); Orange Beach (392).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley 69
Peyton McCart, Elba 74
Jay Wilson, Elba 76
Sam Dumas, Washington County 80
Jon Bush, Brantley 82
Collin Sauls, Elba 83
Walt Johnson, Elba 85
Four Individual Qualifiers
Michael Heaton, Bayshore Chr. 71
Coy Ingram, Samson 80
Waylon White, Bayshore Chr. 84
Arthur Green, St. Luke’s 93
CLASS 1A/2A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)
RTJ Shoals Schoolmaster Course, Florence
Team Results: Red Bay (352); Cold Springs (367); Holy Spirit Catholic (375); Mars Hill Bible (393).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Buck McRight, Red Bay 78
Clayton Terry, Cold Springs 78
Jack Elrod, Mars Hill Bible 79
Alex Pilkington, Holy Spirit 80
Cody Carnes, Red Bay 83
Brady Bolton, Red Bay 86
Cole Shelton, Cold Springs 89
Four Individual Qualifiers
Tyden Steele, Winston County 79
Palmer Fulks, Lexington 91
Ashton Stewart, Lexington 94
J.T. Gilmore, Sulligent 97
CLASS 7A, SECTION 1 (GIRLS)
Team Results: Mary Montgomery (271); Daphne (274).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Ella Kate Hewes, Daphne 84
Kylie Johnston, Mary Montgomery 84
Anna King, Mary Montgomery 85
Kylie Rester, Baker 87
Samiya Bodalia, Daphne 90
Two Individual Qualifiers
Katelyn Foster, Baker 74
Addie Spears, Fairhope 81
CLASS 7A, SECTION 2 (GIRLS)
Lakewood Golf Course, Phenix City
Team Results: Auburn (244); Enterprise (281).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Katie Ha, Auburn 78
Hannah Halverson, Auburn 81
Summer Yoo, Auburn 85
Esha Gupta, Auburn 88
Shaelyn Kennedy, Enterprise 93
Mari McCarty, Enterprise 94
Hailey Rotenberry, Enterprise 94
Two Individual Qualifiers
Abbey Crowe, Auburn 91
Lyndee Davis, Smiths Station 97
CLASS 7A, SECTION 4 (GIRLS)
Canebrake Golf Course, Athens
Team Results: Huntsville (220); Grissom (226).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Gabriella Nicastro, Huntsville 70
Judeth Grace Engel, Grissom 74
Megan Grosnick, Huntsville 74
Klare Jamison, Grissom 74
Ava Schwartz, Huntsville 76
Kristen Lingle, Grissom 78
Isabella Warwick, Grissom 79
Emma Grace Maher, Huntsville 81
Two Individual Qualifiers
Gracee Prince, James Clemens 69
Claire Jeong, James Clemens 76
CLASS 6A, SECTION 3 (GIRLS)
Team Results: Homewood (243); Mountain Brook (307); Northridge (316).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Aden Haithcock, Homewood 78
Shawnise Gregory, Homewood 79
Morgan Maddox, Homewood 86
Rilee Hilliker, Northridge 93
Caroline Lacy, Mountain Brook 97
Four Individual Qualifiers
Mary Russell Wood, Mountain Brook 98
Mary Lynne Hennessy, Mtn Brook 99
Sophia Murphy, Gardendale 123
Elizabeth Frederick, Hillcrest 132
CLASS 4A/5A, SECTION 3 (GIRLS)
Eagles Nest Golf Club, Guntersville
Team Results: White Plains (240); Alexandria (249); Westbrook Christian (264); Boaz (290).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Emma Ray, Alexandria 79
Isabel Rogers, White Plains 80
Abby Gattis, White Plains 80
Baylie Webb, White Plains 80
Laura Sechrest, Alexandria 81
Lauren Weaver, Westbrook Chr. 85
Emma Jones, Boaz 88
Four Individual Qualifiers
Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 79
Avery Prickett, Alexandria 90
Marlee Hedgepeth, Alexandria 92
Emmy Lee Glover, Alexandria 92
CLASS 4A/5A, SECTION 4 (GIRLS)
Twin Pines Country Club
Team Results: Westminster Christian (273); Ardmore (292); Priceville (314); West Point (317).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Lucia Perez, Westminster Christian 78
Isabella Sanders, Westminster Chr. 88
Lanie Tipton, Ardmore 93
Lanie Tomelin, Ardmore 96
Allie Freeman, West Point 98
Sam Arnold, Priceville 99
Four Individual Qualifiers
Madelyn Mote, St. John Paul II 86
Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton 91
Maddie Krieger, Rogers 94
Ava Boyer, Lawrence County 102
CLASS 1A/3A, SECTION 1 (GIRLS)
Glen Lakes Golf Club, Foley
Team Results: Trinity Presbyterian (245); Houston Academy (267); Mobile Christian (275); Bayside Academy (284).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Virginia Anne Holmes, Trinity 71
Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy 77
Ashlinn Carmody, Houston Academy 85
Elizabeth Ann Stewart, Trinity 85
Miley Martin, Houston Academy 88
Eden Pendleton, Trinity 89
Kristen Rachel, Mobile Christian 90
Sophia Haines, Bayside Academy 91
Adleigh Marshall, Mobile Christian 91
Four Individual Qualifiers
Allyson Bell, Cottage Hill Chr. 77
Kate King, Wicksburg 92
Ella Grace Fletcher, Providence Chr. 96
Marli Davis, Thomasville 97
CLASS 1A/3A, SECTION 4 (GIRLS)
Robert Trent Jones Shades Schoolmaster Course, Florence
Team Results: Mars Hill Bible (258); Lindsay Lane Christian (293); Phil Campbell (386).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 72
Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible 85
Emma Moore, Mars Hill Bible 86
Maggie Frederick, Mars Hill Bible 87
Macie Henderson, Mars Hill Bible 94
Taylor Wallace, Phil Campbell 112
Three Individual Qualifiers (only)
Ella Wheeler, Sulligent 113
Abby Lee, Vinemont 114
Hayden Anderson, Lindsay Lane 124