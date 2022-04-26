 Skip to main content
Trousdale, Slaton Shoot 68 & 69 to Lead Huntsville to Class 7A, Section 4 Golf Crown

Huntsville Golf
MONTGOMERY – Huntsville High School’s Trent Trousdale carded a 4-under par 68 and teammate Morgan Slaton finished with a 69 as the Panthers captured the AHSAA Class 7, Section 4 boys’ golf section title with a 298 team total to headline golf action reported Tuesday.
 
Huntsville was 10-over as a team at the section tourney held at Canebrake Golf Course in Athens to beat runner-up Grissom (310) by 12 strokes.
 
Both teams advance to the Class 7A North Sub-State at Calera’s Timberline Golf Course May 3. Vestavia Hills and Hoover finished 1-2 at the Section 3 Tourney held at Riverchase Country Club Tuesday to also advance to the 7A Sub-State competition next week. The top two teams and top two individuals not on one of the qualifying teams will advance from the Sub-State to the AHSAA 73rd State Golf Championships to be held at Huntsville’s Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course May 9-10.
 
Huntsville’s team was consistent throughout its lineup at the Section 4 competition. Matthew Maher shot 4-over 76 and Gavin Carney carded an 85. For Grissom, Tyler Watts was two strokes under par with a round of 70, and Isaac Kim shot a 77. James Clemen’s Jack Mitchell landed one of the two individual spots from Section 4 into the Sub-State with a 2-under 70. Bob Jones’ Jonathan Bond shot a 75 to clinch the other spot.
 
Vestavia Hills’ Rebels were even more consistent winning the Class 7A, Section 3 championship at Riverchase with a 9-over par 297 team total. Hoover was second at 306. Jay Clemmer and Parker Moellinger led the Rebels with even-par rounds of 72. Wade Harris carded a 74 and Andrew Szymeia came in at 79. The Bucs were led by Jacob Lee, who had a 76, Jack Monk, Noah Small and Ryan Harris, who finished with 77, 77 and 78, respectively. Low medalist was Gavin Isbell of Hewitt-Trussville, who shot a 1-under 71. He and Spain Park’s Chase Kyes, who shot a 73, secured the two Section 3 individual spots in the North Sub-State.
 
Mountain Brook’s Tom Fischer equaled Trousdale’s 68 with his 4-under-par round in the Class 6A, Section 3 Championships Tuesday. The Spartans won the section title with a 298 total over Northridge (305) and Homewood (309). Homewood’s Harrison Sims also finished under par with a 1-under 71.
 
Auburn’s Will Stelt fired a 69 at Phenix City’s Lakewood Golf Course to earn low medalist as the Tigers won the 7A, Section 3 boys’ competition with a 299 team total.
 
In Class 1A/2A, Brantley’s Tucker Kilcrease finished 3-under par with a round of 69 at Glenlakes Golf Club in Foley to capture low medalist honors at the 1A/2A Section 1 competition. Elba nipped Brantley by two strokes, 320-322 to win the team title, however. Peyton McCart had s 2-over 74 to pace the Tigers, and individual qualifier Michael Heaton of Bayshore Christian shot a 71.
 
Topping the girls’ action reported Tuesday was Huntsville’s Gabriella Nicastro. She helped The Lady Panthers win the Class 7A, Section 3 championship with a 2-under 70 round. Huntsville finished 220 as a team to nip runner-up Grissom by six strokes. The top three girls’ scores make up each team's total. Huntsville’s Megan Grosnick , Grissom’s Judeth Grace Engle and Klare Jamison each had rounds of 2-over 74.
 
Low medalist honors went to Gracee Prince of James Clemens. She shot a 3-under 69 to earn one of the two individual qualifying spots. Her total was the lowest girls’ round reported Tuesday. Teammate Claire Jeong earned the other spot with s round of 76.
 
Chloe Ruble of Lindsay Lane Christian shot an even-par 72 at the Shoals Schoolmaster Robert Trent Jones Course to take low medalist honors in the Class 1A/3A Section 4 girls tourney.
 
Trinity Presbyterian’s Virginia Ann Holmes shot a 1-under 71 to capture low medalist honors at the Class 1A/3A Section 1 tourney at Glenlakes Golf Club in Foley. Trinity won the team title with a 245 total, and Houston Academy was second at 267.

Results of other sectionals reported Tuesday include:

AHSAA 2022 Golf Section Championships

CLASS 7A, SECTION 1 (BOYS)

Team Results: Fairhope (315); Baker (339).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope 73

Blake Connell, Daphne 78

Miles Miller, Fairhope 79

Trip Duke, Fairhope 81

Hank Miner, Fairhope 82

Thomas Cumbie, Baker 82

Two Individual Qualifiers

Devon Caudle, Foley 76

Abe Solomon, Fairhope 76

CLASS 7A, SECTION 2 (BOYS)

Lakewood Golf Course, Phenix City

Team Results: Auburn (299); Enterprise (304).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Will Stelt, Auburn 69

Nick Cook, Enterprise 73

Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise 74

Nathan Hong, Auburn 75

Connor Jones, Auburn 75

Jackson Bailey, Enterprise 78

Hunter McCarty, Enterprise 79

Two Individual Qualifiers

Alex Broadway, Dothan 74

Jackson Williams, Smiths Station 74

CLASS 7A, SECTION 3 (BOYS)

Riverchase Country Club, Birmingham

Team Results: Vestavia Hills (297); Hoover (306).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Jay Clemmer, Vestavia Hills 72

Parker Moellinger, Vestavia Hills 72

Ward Harris, Vestavia Hills 74

Jacob Lee, Hoover 76

Jake Monk, Hoover 77

Noah Small, Hoover 77

Ryan Harris, Hoover 78

Andrew Szymeia, Vestavia Hills 79

Pierce Becker, Vestavia Hills 80

Two Individual Qualifiers

Gavin Isbell, Hewitt-Trussville 71

Chase Kyes, Spain Park 73

AHSAA 2022 Golf Section Championships

CLASS 7A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)

Canebrake Golf Course, Athens

Team Results: Huntsville (298); Grissom (310).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Trent Trousdale, Huntsville 68

Morgan Slaton, Huntsville 69

Tyler Watts, Grissom 70

Matthew Maher, Huntsville 76

Isaac Kim, Grissom 77

Mitchell Lehman, Grissom 80

Fletcher Hesse, Grissom 83

Gavin Carney, Huntsville 85

Two Individual Qualifiers

Jack Mitchell, James Clemens 70

Jonathan Bond, Bob Jones 75

CLASS 6A, SECTION 3 (BOYS)

Team Results: Mountain Brook (298); Northridge (305); Homewood (309).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Tom Fischer, Mountain Brook 68

Harrison Sims, Homewood 71

Caleb Terrell, Northridge 73

Trace Bracknell, Northridge 74

Thomas Norris, Mountain Brook 74

Jonathan Peters, Homewood 76

Jack Lowery, Homewood 78

Coe Murdock, Mountain Brook 78

Elad Sebbag, Mountain Brook 78

Carter Brooks, Mountain Brook 79

Taylor Chambers, Northridge 79

Jace Duckworth, Northridge 79

Four Individual Qualifiers

Christopher Yeilding, Mtn Brook 74

Jackson Skinner, Mtn Brook 75

Peyton Willett, Gardendale 79

Mason Jones, Northridge 81

CLASS 4A, SECTION 1 (BOYS)

Dothan Country Club

Team Results: Alabama Christian (334); Providence Christian (370); Jackson (372); St. Michael Catholic (375).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Andrew Whang, Alabama Christian 76

Cooper Garris, Jackson 81

Briggs Matildo, Alabama Christian 82

Mitchell Hagan, Alabama Christian 84

Camden McCallister, Providence Chr. 86

Josh Kreitz, Alabama Christian 92

Brady Karr, Jackson 92

Richard Favret, St. Michael 92

Four Individual Qualifiers

Colton Yarbrough, Geneva 80

Eli Sommer, Saint James 83

Stinson McKinnon, LAMP 87

Logan Barnes, Ashford 89

CLASS 3A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)

Joe Wheeler State Park Golf Course, Decatur

Team Results: Lauderdale County (327); Carbon Hill (396); Danville (397); Phil Campbell (399).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Carter Holloway, Danville 79

Sebastian Whitten, Carbon Hill 79

William Kelley, Lauderdale County 81

Dillon Bayes, Lauderdale County 82

Freddie McConnell, Lauderdale Co. 82

Peyton Preston, Lauderdale County 82

Trey Benford, Phil Campbell 86

Joshua Morgan, Phil Campbell 86

Four Individual Qualifiers

Daniel Martin, Oakman 75

Elliott Overton, Winfield 79

Jon Bridges, Vinemont 92

Connor Marks, Lauderdale County 94

CLASS 1A/2A, SECTION 1 (BOYS)

Glenlakes Golf Club, Foley

Team Results: Elba (320); Brantley (322); Washington County (365); Orange Beach (392).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley 69

Peyton McCart, Elba 74

Jay Wilson, Elba 76

Sam Dumas, Washington County 80

Jon Bush, Brantley 82

Collin Sauls, Elba 83

Walt Johnson, Elba 85

Four Individual Qualifiers

Michael Heaton, Bayshore Chr. 71

Coy Ingram, Samson 80

Waylon White, Bayshore Chr. 84

Arthur Green, St. Luke’s 93

CLASS 1A/2A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)

RTJ Shoals Schoolmaster Course, Florence

Team Results: Red Bay (352); Cold Springs (367); Holy Spirit Catholic (375); Mars Hill Bible (393).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Buck McRight, Red Bay 78

Clayton Terry, Cold Springs 78

Jack Elrod, Mars Hill Bible 79

Alex Pilkington, Holy Spirit 80

Cody Carnes, Red Bay 83

Brady Bolton, Red Bay 86

Cole Shelton, Cold Springs 89

Four Individual Qualifiers

Tyden Steele, Winston County 79

Palmer Fulks, Lexington 91

Ashton Stewart, Lexington 94

J.T. Gilmore, Sulligent 97

CLASS 7A, SECTION 1 (GIRLS)

Team Results: Mary Montgomery (271); Daphne (274).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Ella Kate Hewes, Daphne 84

Kylie Johnston, Mary Montgomery 84

Anna King, Mary Montgomery 85

Kylie Rester, Baker 87

Samiya Bodalia, Daphne 90

Two Individual Qualifiers

Katelyn Foster, Baker 74

Addie Spears, Fairhope 81

CLASS 7A, SECTION 2 (GIRLS)

Lakewood Golf Course, Phenix City

Team Results: Auburn (244); Enterprise (281).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Katie Ha, Auburn 78

Hannah Halverson, Auburn 81

Summer Yoo, Auburn 85

Esha Gupta, Auburn 88

Shaelyn Kennedy, Enterprise 93

Mari McCarty, Enterprise 94

Hailey Rotenberry, Enterprise 94

Two Individual Qualifiers

Abbey Crowe, Auburn 91

Lyndee Davis, Smiths Station 97

CLASS 7A, SECTION 4 (GIRLS)

Canebrake Golf Course, Athens

Team Results: Huntsville (220); Grissom (226).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Gabriella Nicastro, Huntsville 70

Judeth Grace Engel, Grissom 74

Megan Grosnick, Huntsville 74

Klare Jamison, Grissom 74

Ava Schwartz, Huntsville 76

Kristen Lingle, Grissom 78

Isabella Warwick, Grissom 79

Emma Grace Maher, Huntsville 81

Two Individual Qualifiers

Gracee Prince, James Clemens 69

Claire Jeong, James Clemens 76

CLASS 6A, SECTION 3 (GIRLS)

Team Results: Homewood (243); Mountain Brook (307); Northridge (316).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Aden Haithcock, Homewood 78

Shawnise Gregory, Homewood 79

Morgan Maddox, Homewood 86

Rilee Hilliker, Northridge 93

Caroline Lacy, Mountain Brook 97

Four Individual Qualifiers

Mary Russell Wood, Mountain Brook 98

Mary Lynne Hennessy, Mtn Brook 99

Sophia Murphy, Gardendale 123

Elizabeth Frederick, Hillcrest 132

CLASS 4A/5A, SECTION 3 (GIRLS)

Eagles Nest Golf Club, Guntersville

Team Results: White Plains (240); Alexandria (249); Westbrook Christian (264); Boaz (290).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Emma Ray, Alexandria 79

Isabel Rogers, White Plains 80

Abby Gattis, White Plains 80

Baylie Webb, White Plains 80

Laura Sechrest, Alexandria 81

Lauren Weaver, Westbrook Chr. 85

Emma Jones, Boaz 88

Four Individual Qualifiers

Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 79

Avery Prickett, Alexandria 90

Marlee Hedgepeth, Alexandria 92

Emmy Lee Glover, Alexandria 92

CLASS 4A/5A, SECTION 4 (GIRLS)

Twin Pines Country Club

Team Results: Westminster Christian (273); Ardmore (292); Priceville (314); West Point (317).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Lucia Perez, Westminster Christian 78

Isabella Sanders, Westminster Chr. 88

Lanie Tipton, Ardmore 93

Lanie Tomelin, Ardmore 96

Allie Freeman, West Point 98

Sam Arnold, Priceville 99

Four Individual Qualifiers

Madelyn Mote, St. John Paul II 86

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton 91

Maddie Krieger, Rogers 94

Ava Boyer, Lawrence County 102

CLASS 1A/3A, SECTION 1 (GIRLS)

Glen Lakes Golf Club, Foley

Team Results: Trinity Presbyterian (245); Houston Academy (267); Mobile Christian (275); Bayside Academy (284).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Virginia Anne Holmes, Trinity 71

Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy 77

Ashlinn Carmody, Houston Academy 85

Elizabeth Ann Stewart, Trinity 85

Miley Martin, Houston Academy 88

Eden Pendleton, Trinity 89

Kristen Rachel, Mobile Christian 90

Sophia Haines, Bayside Academy 91

Adleigh Marshall, Mobile Christian 91

Four Individual Qualifiers

Allyson Bell, Cottage Hill Chr. 77

Kate King, Wicksburg 92

Ella Grace Fletcher, Providence Chr. 96

Marli Davis, Thomasville 97

CLASS 1A/3A, SECTION 4 (GIRLS)

Robert Trent Jones Shades Schoolmaster Course, Florence

Team Results: Mars Hill Bible (258); Lindsay Lane Christian (293); Phil Campbell (386).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 72

Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible 85

Emma Moore, Mars Hill Bible 86

Maggie Frederick, Mars Hill Bible 87

Macie Henderson, Mars Hill Bible 94

Taylor Wallace, Phil Campbell 112

Three Individual Qualifiers (only)

Ella Wheeler, Sulligent 113

Abby Lee, Vinemont 114

Hayden Anderson, Lindsay Lane 124

