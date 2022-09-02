Troopers: Madison County woman in stolen truck hurt in multi-vehicle Limestone County wreck

A Madison County woman driving a stolen truck is responsible for a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, of Harvest was driving a stolen 2002 Ford F-250 about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when she hit two other vehicles on U.S. 72 near Dupree Worthy Road in Limestone County, troopers said.
The F-250 then left the roadway, struck a sign, a utility pole, and a fence before hitting multiple unoccupied parked vehicles on private property, troopers said.
Taymon was injured and taken to Athens Hospital for treatment. Details on any criminal charges she may face have not been released, but troopers said that information will come from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.