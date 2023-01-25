Troopers asking for public's help in solving fatal Colbert County hit-and-run

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation.
29-year-old Corey Maxwell, of Town Creek, was killed in November as he walked along Alabama 184 near Osborne Lane in Colbert County.
ALEA says this case is at a stand still and they need anyone with information to come forward.
"We need the community's help," ALEA Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was called around 2:15 that morning.
Whoever hit Maxwell didn't stop.
"The possible vehicle that we're looking for is a 2015 to 2018 Volkswagen Jetta," Trooper Bailey said.
That's really all of the information ALEA has to go off of right now.
The traffic homicide unit is leading the investigation, working diligently to try to solve it.
Given when and where the fatal hit-and-run occurred, state troopers say they really need the public's help.
ALEA is pleading for anyone with any information to come forward.
"We're expecting and hoping that somebody that saw something will do something and take action and give us the information that they saw to help us solve this investigation," Trooper Bailey said.
Maxwell's loved ones say they're glad the case is still open and hope anyone with information will contact ALEA.
You can reach the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 256-383-9212.