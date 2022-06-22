Triple digits remain possible through this weekend

Muscle Shoals hit the triple digits for the second day in a row Wednesday, with a record tying high of 102. Many spots in north Alabama topped out at 99 degrees this afternoon, including Huntsville.
Daily highs in the upper 90s or triple digits continue through Saturday. Humidity is just low enough to keep heat index values around 105 degrees. While no Heat Advisories are in effect, this heat and humidity is still enough to cause heat-related illness. Be sure to exercise caution when outdoors.
Scattered showers and storms are possible as early as Saturday but more likely Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front. Rainfall amounts still look fairly light over the next seven days.