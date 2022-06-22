Triple digit heat for the first time since 2019

Muscle Shoals hit 100 degrees for the first time since August 10, 2020 on Tuesday. That triple digit heat will expand to include all of North Alabama today. Here in Huntsville, today's forecast high is exactly 100, but some in northwest Alabama could go as highs as 102 degrees! Humidity levels are a bit higher today, but still bearable. Even so, feels like temperatures up to 105 degrees can still cause heat-related illnesses.
A weak cold front will bring the slightest of "cooldowns" Thursday and Friday. Highs will still be in the upper 90s to end the week, but it won't be quite as humid as what we are dealing with today. There is also a small shower chance accompanying this front Thursday morning, but most remain dry. Temperatures hover near the century mark this weekend before another cold front increases our shower and storm chances Sunday and Monday. Higher rain coverage is expected Sunday afternoon through the entire day Monday. It will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy! Rainfall amounts will stay under a quarter inch for most of the area.
Once this second front moves through Monday, temperatures will finally drop to seasonable norms. It will still be in the low 90s for most of next week, but that is exactly where we should be for late June!