...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Triple digit heat expected through Friday

Tuesday Feels Like
Carson Meredith

Dangerous heat is returning to North Alabama and will be staying with us for several days. Yesterday tied for the third hottest 4th of July ever in Huntsville with a high of 98 (all-time record is 102 set in 2012). Expect more of the same today through Friday, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105 to 110 degrees during the peak heat of each afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire WAAY 31 coverage area from Noon today until 7 PM Thursday. An upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning is certainly possible Wednesday through Friday as those heat index values reach or maybe exceed 110 degrees. Regardless of an Advisory or Warning, please use extreme caution outside! Stay cool and hydrated. Limit yourself to 15 minutes at a time outside before heading inside to cool off.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible each afternoon as well. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out. These storms will not be enough to give us relief from the heat. By Saturday, however, a cold front will bring North Alabama's best chance for widespread rain in quite some time. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day, but it does not appear to be a washout rain just yet. We could still see a half inch to one inch of rain this weekend, which will certainly be beneficial!

Unfortunately, this cold front is not too strong, meaning it won't bring much of a cool down. Highs remain in the low to mid 90s early next week, but it may not be as humid as what we are dealing with this week. Rain chances also look lower next week too.

