Trio of Lady Generals sign Letters of Intent

On Wednesday at Lee High School the Generals hosted an athletic signing for three of its girl's basketball players.
Makayla Ford, Jada Colley, and Je'nyiah Silas all signed their national letters of intent to continue playing basketball at the college level.
Makayla Ford signed to play basketball at Huntingdon College.
Je'nyiah Silas and Jada Colley both signed to play at Miles College.
The Generals this past season made school history when they advanced to the 5A Girls' State Championship. Head Coach Je'taime Silas said that the leadership that the players signing today had will be missed. "These girls are really getting after it and holding each other accountable. In the classroom, on the court, like it's really a family atmosphere and that's one thing we're going to miss. We'll still be talented next year and everything as well, but that leadership is something we're going to miss next year with this group."