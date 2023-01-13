Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado

The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties.
For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again.
She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she said. "It's what they say — it sounds like a train, and it's also ominous."
The tornado struck her family's property, uprooting a handful of trees and destroying her late father's shed along with half of the porch's roof.
Losing her father's shed has been a hard pill to swallow for Hill, as it was something to remember her father by after his death in 2022. She believes he was protecting her and her family from above as they sought safety in a storm shelter he built 30 years ago.
Hill said there has also been a silver lining out of the damage the tornado caused, as members of her community came out to help.
"My boss and the guys at my bus shop came by yesterday and asked to help," said Hill. "There's been several people to come by and ask."
So while there is still some pain, Hill said she is grateful for her family's safety and her loving community.
"I've lived my whole life here, and I don't want to go anywhere else," she said. "I want to spend my last days here."