Trinity woman charged with manslaughter in death of Moulton man in Athens motel

A Trinity woman was arrested Wednesday after a Limestone County grand jury indicted her in connection with an April death.
Kendall Speegle, 40, is charged with manslaughter in the April 19, 2021, death of Michael Richard, 48, of Moulton.
Richard was found dead in the Econo Lodge on U.S. 72 East in Athens.
Investigators were unable to determine a cause of death at the time, but Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said an autopsy has revealed that Richard died from a single stab wound to his right forearm.
Johnson said there are other “contributing factors” he cannot currently discuss.
He did say Speegle and Richard were in a relationship at the time of the death.
She is being held in the Limestone County Jail.