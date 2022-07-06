 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Trinity police catch suspected Morgan County drug dealer

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryan Thomas Jones

Bryan Thomas Jones

An alleged Trinity drug dealer is in custody after a Monday bust.

The Trinity Police Department and Morgan County Drug Task Force investigated the selling of drugs in Trinity. They discovered Bryan Thomas Jones, 45, of Trinity was selling illegal narcotics from his home, said Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes.

A search of Jones’ home uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance – methamphetamine.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $15,300.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

