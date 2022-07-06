Trinity police catch suspected Morgan County drug dealer

An alleged Trinity drug dealer is in custody after a Monday bust.
The Trinity Police Department and Morgan County Drug Task Force investigated the selling of drugs in Trinity. They discovered Bryan Thomas Jones, 45, of Trinity was selling illegal narcotics from his home, said Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes.
A search of Jones’ home uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Thomas is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance – methamphetamine.
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $15,300.