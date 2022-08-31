Trinity man breaks deputy's nose, injures 2 others who responded to domestic violence call

A Trinity man faces multiple assault and domestic violence charges after he allegedly threatened family members and attacked three law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Lawrence County Road 221 in the Trinity area about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. A caller reported a possible family dispute in which 22-year-old Christian Tyler Parker had made threats.
When a deputy arrived at the home and went upstairs, Parker began fighting the deputy. He then assaulted a second deputy, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputies and a family member held Parker down until the Moulton Police Department arrived, at which point Parker attacked an officer who was trying to handcuff him.
The sheriff's office said one deputy suffered a broken nose, while another deputy and an officer each suffered a broken hand. They were all treated at Lawrence Medical Center and released.
Parker, meanwhile, was treated for dehydration before being taken to the Morgan County Jail, where he is charged with the following:
- Three counts of second-degree assault on a police officer;
- Two counts of third-degree domestic violence (harassment); and
- Resisting arrest.
Bond had not been set as of Wednesday.