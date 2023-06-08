Trinity man arrested, vehicle seized after police find meth during traffic stop

A Trinity man was arrested after being pulled over for a switched tag with a passenger in possession of methamphetamine, according to the Priceville Police Department.
On Thursday, James D. Hill Jr. was pulled over about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 67 and Friendship Road.
Police say a quantity of methamphetamine was discovered with a female passenger.
After police interviewed the occupants of the vehicle, Hill was identified as the driver and placed under arrest for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Hill was booked into the Morgan County jail with bond set at $5,000.
Hill’s vehicle was seized by police pending condemnation proceedings.