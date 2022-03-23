Triana Police: Man shot 7-week-old chihuahua 9 times

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central
Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts less than 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University,
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International
Airport, New Market and Tanner.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 18.8 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.8 feet on 11/24/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Triana Police: Man shot 7-week-old chihuahua 9 times

  • Updated
  • 0
Cameron Toney

Cameron Toney (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

A man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after Triana Police say he shot a seven-week-old chihuahua puppy nine times.

According to police, 26-year-old Cameron Toney got into an argument with a homeowner and another man at a residence near the intersection of Zierdt Road and Sixth Street. 

Police say during the altercation Toney got angry, took the puppy and the homeowner's gun and went outside. It was then police say he shot the dog nine times. It did not survive.

Police say Toney used a .45 caliber gun and emptied the clip during the rampage.

Toney has been in the Madison County Jail since his arrest on March 16.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Court records show Toney filed for a speedy trial Tuesday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you