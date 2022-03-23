Triana Police: Man shot 7-week-old chihuahua 9 times

A man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after Triana Police say he shot a seven-week-old chihuahua puppy nine times.
According to police, 26-year-old Cameron Toney got into an argument with a homeowner and another man at a residence near the intersection of Zierdt Road and Sixth Street.
Police say during the altercation Toney got angry, took the puppy and the homeowner's gun and went outside. It was then police say he shot the dog nine times. It did not survive.
Police say Toney used a .45 caliber gun and emptied the clip during the rampage.
Toney has been in the Madison County Jail since his arrest on March 16.
His bond is set at $10,000.
Court records show Toney filed for a speedy trial Tuesday.