Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Triana hit with back-to-back tornado, winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Triana tornado damage

Crews work to remove tress brought down by an EF-0 tornado in Triana on New Year's Day.
First, an EF-0 tornado struck the small Madison County community of Triana. Then, residents were left without power for more than 30 hours due to the winter storm.
 
The extreme weather gave those living in Triana little time to begin cleaning up from the New Year's Day tornado before their focus shifted to the major power outages caused by the heavy snow. On Tuesday, Teala Norg told WAAY 31 how her family rode out the tornado inside a shed on their property.
 
“We got into the shelter as soon as we could, and when we looked back outside, we saw a lot of our trees were down," Norg said. "We were worried about what our house would look like. Thankfully, it was OK."
 
Triana residents lost power for several hours following the tornado, but as soon as it came back on, the lights went out again.
 
"We didn't have power the second time for about 32 hours, and it was very cold," Norg said. "My daughter and I went to a hotel since it was so cold, while my husband stayed here to watch the dogs."
 
Athens Utilities crews were able to return power service to Triana area early Tuesday morning.
 
Madison County workers have spent the last two days helping clear trees from the roads. The wildlife refuge area roads nearby remain closed to traffic.

