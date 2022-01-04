Triana hit with back-to-back tornado, winter storm

First, an EF-0 tornado struck the small Madison County community of Triana. Then, residents were left without power for more than 30 hours due to the winter storm.
The extreme weather gave those living in Triana little time to begin cleaning up from the New Year's Day tornado before their focus shifted to the major power outages caused by the heavy snow. On Tuesday, Teala Norg told WAAY 31 how her family rode out the tornado inside a shed on their property.
“We got into the shelter as soon as we could, and when we looked back outside, we saw a lot of our trees were down," Norg said. "We were worried about what our house would look like. Thankfully, it was OK."
Triana residents lost power for several hours following the tornado, but as soon as it came back on, the lights went out again.
"We didn't have power the second time for about 32 hours, and it was very cold," Norg said. "My daughter and I went to a hotel since it was so cold, while my husband stayed here to watch the dogs."
Athens Utilities crews were able to return power service to Triana area early Tuesday morning.
Madison County workers have spent the last two days helping clear trees from the roads. The wildlife refuge area roads nearby remain closed to traffic.