Trial set for man accused of killing Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III

A judge has set the capital murder trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police officer in 2019.
LaJeromeny Brown's trial is set for October 16, 2023.
Brown is accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy III, a 48-year-old husband and father of five, during a drug task force operation in northeast Huntsville on Dec. 6, 2019.
Previously, a judge blamed pandemic-related court issues for delaying the trial. The judge said Thursday morning during the status hearing he expects it to last about three weeks.
State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.