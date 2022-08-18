Trial in deadly Lauderdale County boat crash ends in guilty plea, prison sentence

The man on trial for the deaths of two people during a June 2019 boat crash has pleaded guilty.
Trey Wooten on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges of criminally negligent homicide while impaired, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
Wooten’s trial on manslaughter charges in the deaths of Lauren Cowart and her 4-year-old daughter Blakely began earlier this week.
The two were killed when Wooten crashed his boat into theirs on Shoal Creek, officials said.
Wooten was sentenced to 20 years. He will spend four years in prison followed by five years on probation.
Connolly said the victims’ family approved the settlement.