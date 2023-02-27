Trial for Morgan County pastor accused of sodomy delayed due to heavy caseload

The trial for a Morgan County pastor arrested and charged on two counts of sodomy has been delayed once again to March 6.
Danny Duane Pitts of Hartselle was arrested in November 2021 on charges of first-degree and second-degree sodomy.
Pitts pleaded not guilty to both charges and later posted a $500,000 bond. As part of the bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet, hand over his passport and not travel out of state.
The trial was originally set to begin in November 2022, but a judge delayed the case until Monday.
The judge presiding over the case cited a heavy caseload for why the decision was made to continue the case again.
Pitts also faces charges for multiple alleged incidents of sexual misconduct with a child that took place in 2019 in Grundy County, Tennessee.
He was indicted on one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.
Pitts previously served as pastor at GracePoint Church in Decatur.