 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Trial for Morgan County pastor accused of sodomy delayed due to a heavy caseload

  • 0

The trial for a Morgan County pastor arrested and charged on two counts of sodomy has been delayed once again, to March 6.

Danny Duane Pitts of Hartselle was arrested in November of 2021 and the Morgan County Attorney's Office pressed charges of first-degree and second-degree sodomy. 

Morgan County minister indicted on sodomy charge

Danny Duane Pitts

Pitts pleaded not guilty to both charges and later posted a $500,00 bond. As part of the bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet, hand over his passport and not travel out of state.

The trial was originally set to begin in November of 2022 before a judge delayed the case until Monday. 

The judge presiding over the case cited a heavy caseload as reasoning of why the decision was made to continue the case. 

Pitts is also facing separate charges related to allegedly multiple sexual misconduct acts with a child that took place in 2019 in Gundy County, Tennessee. 

He was indicted on one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure. 

Pitts served as pastor at GracePoint Church in Decatur.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.