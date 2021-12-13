Trial for Florence woman accused of refilling prescription while pregnant to start Monday

The Florence mother accused of refilling a prescription while pregnant is scheduled to start Monday.
Kim Blalock, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after refilling a prescription about six weeks before giving birth.
That child then tested positive for opiates. She failed to tell her doctor she was pregnant while getting the refill. Her lawyers argue the doctor never asked.
The Lauderdale County District Attorney says he's charging Blalock to address a bigger, more chronic drug problem in the area.
Jury selection begins at the Lauderdale County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Monday.