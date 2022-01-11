Trial date set for Scottsboro Police officer charged with child abuse

Scottsboro Police Officer Ryan Manning is facing charges of domestic violence and child abuse. Court records show that Manning brutally injured his own child.
On Tuesday, Manning appeared in front of a judge for his arraignment.
He is now scheduled for pre-trial on Feb. 3, with his trial set to begin on Feb. 14.
The judge advised Manning to have an attorney for his next court date.
The District Attorney's office in Jackson County had to recuse itself from the case, handing it over to Madison County prosecutor Tim Gann.
"We're planning on trying the case on the 14th, if necessary, but as soon as he has a lawyer, then I think we'll probably have some negotiation and communication that we haven't had," said Gann, Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney. "So things will probably move faster now, as soon as he gets counseling."
WAAY31 reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department in regards to Manning's employment status. The department won't say whether or not Manning is still apart of the police force.
Manning was arrested back in December.
An indictment filed then states Manning intended to cause injury and successfully did so "by using physical force that caused multiple fractures" to his child. It's unclear how old the child is or when the alleged abuse occurred.
