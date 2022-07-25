 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial date set for Huntsville magistrate accused of pulling gun on man in police parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Todd Cranor

Daniel Todd Cranor

A Huntsville magistrate on paid administrative leave after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in the parking lot of the city's police department now has a trial date

Daniel Todd Cranor pleaded not guilty July 18 to a charge of menacing related to the incident.

He has a bench trial on Aug. 16 in front of Judge Patrick Tuten.

The city of Huntsville confirmed Cranor was placed on leave July 13 pending a personnel hearing. 

The criminal allegations stem from an incident in June, according to court documents. A man accused Cranor of pulling the gun on him after the man found his wife with Cranor in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Cranor was booked into the Madison County Jail on June 16 and released on $300 bond. If convicted, he could serve up to six months in jail and have to pay a $3,000 fine.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you