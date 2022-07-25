Trial date set for Huntsville magistrate accused of pulling gun on man in police parking lot

A Huntsville magistrate on paid administrative leave after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in the parking lot of the city's police department now has a trial date
Daniel Todd Cranor pleaded not guilty July 18 to a charge of menacing related to the incident.
He has a bench trial on Aug. 16 in front of Judge Patrick Tuten.
The city of Huntsville confirmed Cranor was placed on leave July 13 pending a personnel hearing.
The criminal allegations stem from an incident in June, according to court documents. A man accused Cranor of pulling the gun on him after the man found his wife with Cranor in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Cranor was booked into the Madison County Jail on June 16 and released on $300 bond. If convicted, he could serve up to six months in jail and have to pay a $3,000 fine.