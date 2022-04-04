Trial begins for man accused of murdering Huntsville woman, stealing her car to chase ex-girlfriend

Jury selection in a Huntsville man’s capital murder trial for killing a former NASA worker will pick back up Tuesday.
Warren Hardy sat in court as the attorneys on both sides talked to the potential jurors on Monday.
About 80 people were picked for the jury pool.
Hardy is going on trial this week for the 2016 murder of Kathleen Lundy outside her Huntsville home.
She was killed and her car was stolen. Police say the crime was committed so Hardy could try and chase down his former girlfriend and her family.
We also now know a lot more about testimony we'll hear this week in the murder case.
Hardy's defense team filed several motions dealing with evidence the jury will hear.
One motion dealt with recorded testimony by the daughter of Hardy's girlfriend. That testimony will not be played in court.
Prosecutors will also be prohibited from bringing up any of Hardy's prior criminal history.