Trending drier and hotter to close out the week

Scattered showers and storms will stick around this afternoon before gradually clearing this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow looks like virtually a repeat of today with scattered afternoon showers and storms capable of producing brief heavy rain and lightning. Highs will return to the mid 80s.
Showers will be very isolated Friday through early next week. With less rain, temperatures will be on the rise. Look for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s during this stretch.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: E/SE 4-8 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered PM storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.