...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Trees fall on Huntsville homes due to storms

Tree falls on Huntsville home

Tuesday night’s storms hit many areas in North Alabama, leaving behind fallen trees and debris.

In South Huntsville, a number of trees and power lines were taken out by the strong winds.

Tree falls on garage

One family’s backyard and detached garage was hit by a fallen tree.

The homeowner, Michelle Goustin said, “Oh my gosh, it's just scary. My son is staying with us for a little while and he’s been out there. And I'm just glad and fortunate that it didn’t happen in the middle of the night when he was sleeping out there.”

Goustin says that hopefully the tree will be removed by the end of the week.

Another homeowner witnessed an oak tree fall directly onto his garage.

Doug Baker said, “I had just come out of the garage and saw the tree start to move and I realized I was not going to be able to stop it. I backed up because I didn’t know what was going to happen. And the hickory tree kept it from falling all the way to the ground.”

Insurance and utility companies in North Alabama are busy handling the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe storms.

