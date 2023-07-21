Trees fall on cars with people inside during storms in Huntsville

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Lingering flooding caused by heavy rainfall that occurred
early this morning, with another round of rainfall this evening.
Portions of Limestone and Madison Counties received 4 to 7 plus
inches of rainfall this morning, with another 1 to 2 plus inches
of rainfall this evening.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Lingering flooding will continue to subside in
portions of Limestone and Madison Counties from Athens
eastward to Research Park in Madison County, including
Harvest, Toney, Monrovia, Northwest Huntsville, and Madison.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores
Mill, Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M
University, New Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw,
Ryland, French Mill, Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and
Plevna.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding along Indian Creek in Western Madison County
caused by excessive rainfall this morning and again this evening.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 759 PM CDT, gage reports indicated heavy rainfall of 4 to
7 plus inches before sunrise this morning led to widespread
flash flooding along Indian Creek. Additional rainfall this
evening has exacerbated lingering flooding along Indian
Creek, and will continue to runoff through the next few
hours.

Indian Creek crested earlier today at 12 feet and had since
fallen down to 8.4 feet. Flood Stage is 7.5 feet, and the
creek is expected to fall below Flood Stage through 4 AM CDT
Saturday morning.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Trees fall on cars with people inside during storms in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police Department

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Zierdt Road and Martin Road in Huntsville for a tree on a car with a person inside the vehicle.

Police say the person was able to get out safely and was not injured.

Police say a second tree was reported to have fallen on a vehicle on Grunden Drive in Huntsville. One person was in the car but was not injured and made it out safely.

