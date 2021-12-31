Trees down, minor injuries and damage reported after Friday storms in DeKalb County

Minor injuries and some damage have been reported related to Friday afternoon storms in DeKalb County.
An unoccupied trailer in Mount Vernon Trailer Park sustained damage, including losing its roof, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Trees and power lines also are down.
Collinsville Police Department confirmed they have damage at the trailer park with roofs blown off, power lines down and at least one mobile home off its foundation.
