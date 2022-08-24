Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places.
A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
Our story aired Tuesday night. You can view it here.
On Wednesday, our newsroom received an update from Barbara Huey, the near-daily visitor to the cemetery who spoke to WAAY 31 on Tuesday. Huey said the tree was finally being removed.
A cemetery employee on Tuesday told WAAY 31 the cemetery had been working hard to get the tree removed. Multiple bids were placed with tree removal companies, but each fell through.
Huey previously said she was concerned by the lack of transparency from the cemetery leading up to this point.
"Why did you just blow everybody off when they're trying to ask when are you going to do something? Why did you not at least cut the tree out of the road to where people could drive through?" Huey said Tuesday. "I just feel like, whether it's my family or whoever, a grave is a final resting spot for somebody's loved one, and you should do everything you can to make that look nice."